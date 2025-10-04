This update aims to tackle some of the most requested features from the community.
The Testing Grounds is a new space accessible from any rest area where you can try out your Granvir build. Within the Testing Grounds you can configure your controls, try out weapons and fire without having or expending ammunition. Let us know what features you'd like to see added to the Testing Ground in future updates.
On top of the Testing Grounds, multiplayer campaigns can now be loaded with more players than the original save had. New players will receive the starting parts and items of their selected class. Remember that campaigns are saved at the start of every rest so you can safely abandon a campaign to pick up a new player after each mission.
More QoL is on its way in the next regular update along with another set of fixes. If you continue to experience multiplayer desync on this version, please let me know so I can look for additional fixes.
2.1.0
Features
Added a testing ground to rest areas where you can control your Granvir and fire weapons without needing ammunition.
Multiplayer games can now be loaded with more players than the original save. New players will be provided the starting parts and items of their pilot.
Comparison tooltips will filter comparisons based on part type and whether or not it is a weapon.
Added comparison tooltips to manufacturing choices.
Fixes
Fixed a cause of multiplayer desync related to players changing pilots right before the host launches. Last minute pilot changes will now be ignored.
Fixed Campaign 3 Squadron effects reactivating after loading a save if they were destroyed previously.
Fixed an issue where credits would become desynchronized and incorrect after loading for non-host players.
Fixed the missing kill zone at the bottom of the Campaign 3 finale mission.
Fixed loading a game applying the reputation of the host to all players. Saves created before this update will fail to load reputation.
Fixed certain beam cannons consuming but not requiring ammo.
Fixed being unable to paint the SD02 Snowshoe legs by region.
Fixed being unable to paint the DB02f Crocodile torso by region.
Fixed being able to consume healing items out of a locked inventory.
Fixed being able to open component and weapon crates in a locked inventory.
Fixed being able to sell smuggled cargo out of a locked inventory.
Fixed being able to destroy inventory items in a locked inventory.
Fixed the wrong pilot features being available when loading a game.
Fixed a gamebreaking state sometimes occurring when loading campaign 3 saves.
Fixed resistance support artillery and airstrikes in Campaign 3 firing without having been unlocked.
Fixed unusable control groups appearing when equipping held weapons that fire beams.
