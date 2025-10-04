 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20255927 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Changes


  • Removed Legendary card packs from the in-game shop, as they end up giving you much less collection progression than regular packs and could ruin the player experience (as a reminder, there's no way to buy anything with real money)
  • Added voice acting to Al'Kai, Anthe Ringwarden Fugitive Vigilante, Capital Guard, Cawn Supporting Ally, Lireziel, Lost Soul, Nalari Grove Gatherer, Paw, Redan Fruit Merchant, Redan Captain, Redan Thief, Tarin Spellburst the Uncounterable, and Thulari Mercenary, by Alec Miller
  • Added voice actor field to cards as well as searching by voice actor in the collection
  • Upgraded to Unity 6.2, which should improve performance considerably. Also solved the recent unity security issue


Card Changes


  • Flame Elemental now triggers once per turn
  • Flames of Greed now costs 3 (up from 2)
  • Changed Cawn's cost reduction effect to half your :ftblife:
  • Cawn no longer draws a card, and has 4 health (down from 5)
  • Added Aurelia, a Redan Hero
  • Chaos Keepers now have an additional effect in phase 2 onwards: "At the start of your turn, if you have less than 3 cards in your hand, draw a card"


Other Changes


  • Fix Back to Nature discarding before selecting targets
  • Fixed Sul's discard draw not triggering Struggle
  • CPU Players now have more care to draw cards when they're running low
  • Fixed Heroic Chaos Raids not having their buffs active in networked matches

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Stable Depot 1470242
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Stable Depot 1470243
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link