Main Changes
- Removed Legendary card packs from the in-game shop, as they end up giving you much less collection progression than regular packs and could ruin the player experience (as a reminder, there's no way to buy anything with real money)
- Added voice acting to Al'Kai, Anthe Ringwarden Fugitive Vigilante, Capital Guard, Cawn Supporting Ally, Lireziel, Lost Soul, Nalari Grove Gatherer, Paw, Redan Fruit Merchant, Redan Captain, Redan Thief, Tarin Spellburst the Uncounterable, and Thulari Mercenary, by Alec Miller
- Added voice actor field to cards as well as searching by voice actor in the collection
- Upgraded to Unity 6.2, which should improve performance considerably. Also solved the recent unity security issue
Card Changes
- Flame Elemental now triggers once per turn
- Flames of Greed now costs 3 (up from 2)
- Changed Cawn's cost reduction effect to half your :ftblife:
- Cawn no longer draws a card, and has 4 health (down from 5)
- Added Aurelia, a Redan Hero
- Chaos Keepers now have an additional effect in phase 2 onwards: "At the start of your turn, if you have less than 3 cards in your hand, draw a card"
Other Changes
- Fix Back to Nature discarding before selecting targets
- Fixed Sul's discard draw not triggering Struggle
- CPU Players now have more care to draw cards when they're running low
- Fixed Heroic Chaos Raids not having their buffs active in networked matches
Changed files in this update