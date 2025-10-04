Minor bugfix update.



Skaldsong 1.3.4:

=========

- Adjusted selecting campaign in the guided start to auto-move to the next page when one is selected.

- Adjusted scrollbar magic to remove jankiness with overlapping windows.

- Backend update to imagen 4 Fast generation.

- Fixed linked text not opening a list when multiple objects match. ("Who is this guy? That's not me!")

- Fixed error causing content generation to complete the progress bar before it was done.

- Fixed scroll bars not deselecting when letting go of the mouse over another window.