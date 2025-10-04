Minor bugfix update.
Skaldsong 1.3.4:
=========
- Adjusted selecting campaign in the guided start to auto-move to the next page when one is selected.
- Adjusted scrollbar magic to remove jankiness with overlapping windows.
- Backend update to imagen 4 Fast generation.
- Fixed linked text not opening a list when multiple objects match. ("Who is this guy? That's not me!")
- Fixed error causing content generation to complete the progress bar before it was done.
- Fixed scroll bars not deselecting when letting go of the mouse over another window.
1.3.4 Update - Minor bugfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update