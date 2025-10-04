 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255911 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor bugfix update.

Skaldsong 1.3.4:
- Adjusted selecting campaign in the guided start to auto-move to the next page when one is selected.
- Adjusted scrollbar magic to remove jankiness with overlapping windows.
- Backend update to imagen 4 Fast generation.
- Fixed linked text not opening a list when multiple objects match. ("Who is this guy? That's not me!")
- Fixed error causing content generation to complete the progress bar before it was done.
- Fixed scroll bars not deselecting when letting go of the mouse over another window.

