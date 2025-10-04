 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255896 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.

To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1622571
