5 October 2025 Build 20255893 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Morning!

Apparently there is a bit of a security risk going on with older Unity builds, so I updated to the newest engine version and rebuilt the game. Hopefully nothing is broken, but I tested most of it and it seems fine. Of course, if you notice anything let me know in the Discussions. More info about the Unity security thing here.

I used this opportunity to also add some minor quality of live improvements:

  • Level transitions can now be sped up.

  • Reduced level transition zoom to make up for faster transitions.

  • Your step history will now be saved in the save file (something like "UUDL DRLR U"). It doesn't display in game but you can use my web-tool to upload your save file and get a table of all levels.

  • Challenge level step records are now displayed for each level part, however it will only update if your new total step count is lower or equal to your current record.

  • Fixed a bug where the menu could be opened while solving the level resulting in a bugged step counter or softlocking.

I'll do some more testing tomorrow. Oh right, there is also a Discord server now. I'm not really good with socials, but I'll probably post updates about my new game and stuff.

Peace ✌️

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit B.i.t.Lock Windows Depot 1138991
  • Loading history…
macOS B.i.t.Lock Mac Depot 1138992
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit B.i.t.Lock Linux Depot 1138993
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit B.i.t.Lock Windows 64Bit Depot 1138994
  • Loading history…
