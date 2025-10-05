Good Morning!

Apparently there is a bit of a security risk going on with older Unity builds, so I updated to the newest engine version and rebuilt the game. Hopefully nothing is broken, but I tested most of it and it seems fine. Of course, if you notice anything let me know in the Discussions. More info about the Unity security thing here.

I used this opportunity to also add some minor quality of live improvements:

Level transitions can now be sped up.

Reduced level transition zoom to make up for faster transitions.

Your step history will now be saved in the save file (something like "UUDL DRLR U"). It doesn't display in game but you can use my web-tool to upload your save file and get a table of all levels.

Challenge level step records are now displayed for each level part, however it will only update if your new total step count is lower or equal to your current record.

Fixed a bug where the menu could be opened while solving the level resulting in a bugged step counter or softlocking.

I'll do some more testing tomorrow. Oh right, there is also a Discord server now. I'm not really good with socials, but I'll probably post updates about my new game and stuff.

Peace ✌️