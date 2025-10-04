--0.9.4.0--
- Major fix to all code when player hits exact 0. Near exact defeat detection (previously it could glitch/delay defeat) or mousing over certain objects during defeat could lag indefinitely until mouse was moved again.
- New level and boss battle on the North Ice Island
- New achievement for completion.
- Fixed mini map for East Fire Island, previously it showed West Fire Island.
- Updated Mountains entry level to no longer look pixelated.
- Fixed loading game text for progress on North Ice Island.
- Changed docks original text about building sailboat to set sail.
- Fixed text on ice island after ending combat with Kraken (instead of defeated, battle has force ended).
- Added South Ice Island covenant advantage.
- Fixed spelling errors.
- Fixed constant hot weather debuff icon to show on East Fire Islands.
- Hint added to East Dunes.
- Autosaves tweaks
- Map glitch fix that allowed user to click on East Firelands map when viewing another areas map.
- Fixed map glitches for 'up to date save progression' to display correct area maps.
- Fixed the limited Halloween achievement to unlock again, it previously stopped once the month of October started.
Changed files in this update