4 October 2025 Build 20255822
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New!

--0.9.4.0--
  • Major fix to all code when player hits exact 0. Near exact defeat detection (previously it could glitch/delay defeat) or mousing over certain objects during defeat could lag indefinitely until mouse was moved again.
  • New level and boss battle on the North Ice Island
  • New achievement for completion.
  • Fixed mini map for East Fire Island, previously it showed West Fire Island.
  • Updated Mountains entry level to no longer look pixelated.
  • Fixed loading game text for progress on North Ice Island.
  • Changed docks original text about building sailboat to set sail.
  • Fixed text on ice island after ending combat with Kraken (instead of defeated, battle has force ended).
  • Added South Ice Island covenant advantage.
  • Fixed spelling errors.
  • Fixed constant hot weather debuff icon to show on East Fire Islands.
  • Hint added to East Dunes.
  • Autosaves tweaks
  • Map glitch fix that allowed user to click on East Firelands map when viewing another areas map.
  • Fixed map glitches for 'up to date save progression' to display correct area maps.
  • Fixed the limited Halloween achievement to unlock again, it previously stopped once the month of October started.

