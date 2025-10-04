- Fixed issue with skipping tutorial dialog before control group dialog
- Fixed issue with lights no being removed upon building removal (destruction or sold)
- Fixed issue with mouse clicks not being when system is under heavy load
- Zones now correctly show win counts, having lock icon when not available, and proper text when locked (and unlocked)
- Fixed Orbital Laser Strike button showing when building no deployed (and removed when building is removed)
- Fixed issue with repairing that sometimes caused a divide by 0
- Tactical Pause turned green when paused. Waiting for better graphic.
- Various other Fixes
Patch Version 0.8.2.4769
