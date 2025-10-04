 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255817 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue with skipping tutorial dialog before control group dialog
  • Fixed issue with lights no being removed upon building removal (destruction or sold)
  • Fixed issue with mouse clicks not being when system is under heavy load
  • Zones now correctly show win counts, having lock icon when not available, and proper text when locked (and unlocked)
  • Fixed Orbital Laser Strike button showing when building no deployed (and removed when building is removed)
  • Fixed issue with repairing that sometimes caused a divide by 0
  • Tactical Pause turned green when paused. Waiting for better graphic.
  • Various other Fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3497581
