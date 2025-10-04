📝 Changes:

🌲 Improved the forest visuals and atmosphere

⚙️ Some optimization for better performance (lol :D)

🏠 Laid the groundwork for a future base

🎧 Worked on sound design

🐞 Added insects to the forest

💨 Wind is now fully synchronized with weather

🌦️ Each weather type (and its changes) now affects wind and vegetation

💧 Water now reacts (currently in testing)

🌿 Bushes and plants now respond to the player’s movement

✨ Check it out and let us know what you think!

Your feedback helps us make the forest feel alive.