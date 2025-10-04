📝 Changes:
🌲 Improved the forest visuals and atmosphere
⚙️ Some optimization for better performance (lol :D)
🏠 Laid the groundwork for a future base
🎧 Worked on sound design
🐞 Added insects to the forest
💨 Wind is now fully synchronized with weather
🌦️ Each weather type (and its changes) now affects wind and vegetation
💧 Water now reacts (currently in testing)
🌿 Bushes and plants now respond to the player’s movement
✨ Check it out and let us know what you think!
Your feedback helps us make the forest feel alive.
Changed files in this update