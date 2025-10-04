 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255810 Edited 5 October 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📝 Changes:

🌲 Improved the forest visuals and atmosphere

⚙️ Some optimization for better performance (lol :D)

🏠 Laid the groundwork for a future base

🎧 Worked on sound design

🐞 Added insects to the forest
💨 Wind is now fully synchronized with weather
🌦️ Each weather type (and its changes) now affects wind and vegetation
💧 Water now reacts (currently in testing)
🌿 Bushes and plants now respond to the player’s movement

✨ Check it out and let us know what you think!
Your feedback helps us make the forest feel alive.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3922101
