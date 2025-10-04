 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255779 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update includes the following changes:
  • The logic for the "OUR GAMES" button has been updated.
    The link now opens in the Steam overlay using a different method. Otherwise, it opens in the user's default browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc). The main reason for this change is that Valve tested the game on Steam Deck, and instead of opening the link, a black screen appeared.
  • Added a new "RULES" section in the pause menu with all game keys and what they do.
    We noticed some players don't check the rules at the beginning and get lost during the game. Now you don't have to go back to the main menu to see them again.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Best Regards,
Ells&Pills

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281411
  • Loading history…
