4 October 2025 Build 20255778 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved compatibility with Apple Silicon.
- Fixed Unity issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cardinal Chains Content - Windows Depot 1422221
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Cardinal Chains Content - macOS Depot 1422222
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Cardinal Chains Content - Linux Depot 1422223
  • Loading history…
