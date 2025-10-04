Hello fellow game developers. It has come to my attention that there is a potential security exploit in the UnityPlayer.dll. Unity has already released a patch, and this is what they had to say on the subject:



"A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."



Now that this info is public, it was paramount to update Height Lab so that it isn't used to hurt my customers.



Thank you again for using Height Lab.