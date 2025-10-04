+Fixed a crash bug from a player where we couldn't throw a mouse that was in the process of being destroyed by the garbage collector. I assume the cat was carrying the mouse it picked up in a level that was now unloading then attempted to throw it.



+Put posters in the passenger elevators.



+The mice in the hallway past the rear kitchen didn't run away.



+Clean up all the nanite warnings in the log. Fix them by turning the nanite meshes into normal meshes.

