4 October 2025 Build 20255666 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+Fixed a crash bug from a player where we couldn't throw a mouse that was in the process of being destroyed by the garbage collector. I assume the cat was carrying the mouse it picked up in a level that was now unloading then attempted to throw it.

+Put posters in the passenger elevators.

+The mice in the hallway past the rear kitchen didn't run away.

+Clean up all the nanite warnings in the log. Fix them by turning the nanite meshes into normal meshes.

Changed files in this update

