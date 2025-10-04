Reduced all skill stamina usage by 30% to help push players to skill-dump more often.

Reduced stamina consumption of Slow Time skill by an additional 30%.

Increased damage of Kinetic Repulse by 20%.

Dodge Slash cool down reduced by 95%.

Blink damage increased by 20%. Added a new AoE animation as well to help demonstrate the AoE effect of Blink.

Flash Bang cool down reduced by 33%.

Warp Orbs damage is buffed by 100%, and now apply a large AoE effect on explosion.

Ion Storm damage is buffed by 150%.

The Iron Fang’s parry effect places your ability to parry on a 1.5-second cool down after a successful parry.

Jumpers initial hp is nerfed from 50 to 40.



Added a NPC that spawns in between levels on warp 3, and offers to sell the player Golden Chests for the cost of void crystal. Golden chests drop memory fragments that the player does not already own.

Increased chance of spawning Golden Chests on earlier levels, where as before it was skewed towards the later levels.

Next level door reveal radar will fire when Echo enemies spawn on warp 3.

Rendkins now have the same amount of life as Abominations on warp 3. "Hidden" Boss Rendkins on level 6 have increased life.



Fixed bug where Overheat implant could trigger itself recursively, resulting in an endless loop of explosions which causes severe lag.

Fixed bug where exiting and saving during transition levels would refill all health/syringes of player when loading back in to their save slot.

Patching issue where sometimes when going down elevator from home base, there is an audio pop.

Fixed issue where a rare level chunk in level 1 leads to no exit from the level.

Added redundant checks to see if player has died to the Cosmic Horror to make sure that players get the "Curiosity Killed the Naut" achievement.



This patch includes a mix of updates to support both early- and late-game players. Based on feedback that unlocking all memory fragments later in the game can be difficult, I’ve made Golden Chests more accessible, particularly in Warp 3. Several players mentioned having over 40 hours of gameplay with only 80–90% of unlocks, so this change should help make progression smoother. I’ve also made broad adjustments to early-game skills to make them more engaging and useful. Upcoming patches will focus on additional quality-of-life improvements and overall balance :)