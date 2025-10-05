 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20255607
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys, I've just released an update that fixes the regressions I'm aware of from the previous "logic" update, plus a couple of other minor improvements.

Bugs fixed:-
  • Broken toggle options in "selection" right-click menu.
  • Held modifier keys filtering out keys bound to part behaviour control.
  • Ctrl + V / C shortcuts not working for part behaviour UI copy / paste buttons.
  • Frame rate dropping while using resize manipulator.
  • Bad outputs from distance sensors causing NaN in logic modules.
  • Servo, stepper, and linear actuator not generating torque / force unless key bound.

Release notes:-
  • Added settings to distance and proximity sensors for adjusting their maximum detection range.
  • Made distance sensor settings be overridable by linked data channels.
  • Tweaked "timed lap" scenarios to allow script mods.
  • Bug fixes.
  • Upgraded to Unity 2022.3.62f2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1305081
  • Loading history…
