Bugs fixed:-
- Broken toggle options in "selection" right-click menu.
- Held modifier keys filtering out keys bound to part behaviour control.
- Ctrl + V / C shortcuts not working for part behaviour UI copy / paste buttons.
- Frame rate dropping while using resize manipulator.
- Bad outputs from distance sensors causing NaN in logic modules.
- Servo, stepper, and linear actuator not generating torque / force unless key bound.
Release notes:-
- Added settings to distance and proximity sensors for adjusting their maximum detection range.
- Made distance sensor settings be overridable by linked data channels.
- Tweaked "timed lap" scenarios to allow script mods.
- Bug fixes.
- Upgraded to Unity 2022.3.62f2.
Changed files in this update