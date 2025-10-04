Explosive Odds v1.0.4

Face Saving! You can now save faces you have drawn!

Faces will be saved to a gallery. You may load faces from your saved gallery to use in later matches.

Players may now use their arms after death. This includes gesturing and throwing drinks.

New 'no drink limit' match setting. With this enabled players may buy as many drinks as they want in a round. So long as they have the money.

Drinks are now unlimited after the match ends.

Added an FOV setting. (only effects in match camera not menu cameras)

The detonator PC now displays a round counter at the start of the round.

Added a news carousel to main menu. Currently shows a DLC ad.

Changed the blue gem wire icon into purple. Hopefully this will avoid confusion between the diamond (suit) icon when using the Awaken ability.