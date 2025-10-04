 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255602 Edited 4 October 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Explosive Odds v1.0.4

  • Face Saving!

    • You can now save faces you have drawn!

    • Faces will be saved to a gallery. You may load faces from your saved gallery to use in later matches.

  • Players may now use their arms after death.

    • This includes gesturing and throwing drinks.

  • New 'no drink limit' match setting. With this enabled players may buy as many drinks as they want in a round. So long as they have the money.

  • Drinks are now unlimited after the match ends.

  • Added an FOV setting. (only effects in match camera not menu cameras)

  • The detonator PC now displays a round counter at the start of the round.

  • Added a news carousel to main menu. Currently shows a DLC ad.

  • Changed the blue gem wire icon into purple. Hopefully this will avoid confusion between the diamond (suit) icon when using the Awaken ability.

  • Updated Unity version.

Changed files in this update

