(Templar) Jolt stacks have a chance (scaling with distance) to add Voltaic damage and stagger on weapon hit, as well as chaining damage to nearby enemies

I know this is currently a synergistic nerf for templar and guardian, but the previous tie-ins made it exceedingly difficult to develop static or barrier perks that worked for all. This allows me way more freedom for future perks and removes the feeling that static and barrier beacons were for templar or guardian specifically