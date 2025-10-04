 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255534 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • New HUD element in the Keep to remind of empty gear slots

Updates

  • Armor Updates

    • (Templar) All instances of Static have been replaced with Jolt (new buff)

    • (Templar) Jolt stacks have a chance (scaling with distance) to add Voltaic damage and stagger on weapon hit, as well as chaining damage to nearby enemies

    • (Guardian) All instances of Barrier have been replaced with Protection (new buff)

    • (Guardian) Protection functions the same as previous Guardian-adjusted Barrier

    • (Sentinel) Minefield perk now also grants overcharge capacity

    • (Vanguard) Base overcharge duration increased to 4s (was 3)

    • I know this is currently a synergistic nerf for templar and guardian, but the previous tie-ins made it exceedingly difficult to develop static or barrier perks that worked for all. This allows me way more freedom for future perks and removes the feeling that static and barrier beacons were for templar or guardian specifically

  • Lowered the purchase cost of most cosmetics

  • (Foothills) Increased density of objective locations

  • (Cordillera) Increased density of objective and shop locations

  • Removed Resupplies from the Piece interactable spawn pool (this function was effectively replaced by skipping call in cooldowns with medallions)

Fixes

  • Fixed path of Defender and Marauder unlocking in the wrong order

  • Fixed one instance of janky camera if leaving gear menus using escape button

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes scattered objectives a little more than it should

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406181
