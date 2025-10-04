It’s that time of year again — the air’s getting crisp, pumpkin spice is on the shelves, and things are starting to get a little weird around here… So, in honor of my favorite holiday, I’ve brewed up a small (but powerful) cauldron of new content to celebrate Spooky Season!

This update creeps in with three brand-new tiles:

Hotspot – Common tile

Crush – Common tile

Ditto – Rare (treasure) tile

You’ll also find four fresh weapons:

Shield (Rare)

Hammer (Common)

Scythe (Rare)

Slingblade (Rare)

And of course, what’s Halloween without a costume?

I added a brand new Witch outfit—brew chaos and look good while doing it. You’ll also notice a freshly spook-ified logo haunting the title screen to set the mood.

It’s a small update, but it’s packed with treats (and maybe a few tricks 👀).

Happy haunting!

- unbreaded