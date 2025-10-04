It’s that time of year again — the air’s getting crisp, pumpkin spice is on the shelves, and things are starting to get a little weird around here… So, in honor of my favorite holiday, I’ve brewed up a small (but powerful) cauldron of new content to celebrate Spooky Season!
This update creeps in with three brand-new tiles:
Hotspot – Common tile
Crush – Common tile
Ditto – Rare (treasure) tile
You’ll also find four fresh weapons:
Shield (Rare)
Hammer (Common)
Scythe (Rare)
Slingblade (Rare)
And of course, what’s Halloween without a costume?
I added a brand new Witch outfit—brew chaos and look good while doing it. You’ll also notice a freshly spook-ified logo haunting the title screen to set the mood.
It’s a small update, but it’s packed with treats (and maybe a few tricks 👀).
Happy haunting!
- unbreaded
Changed files in this update