4 October 2025 Build 20255511 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Surprise! We have one last major update to share with you all. A host of new clothing items for you to enjoy and a new mini-game to play and unlock even more goodies. This update also includes:

  • Added a range of new clothing items for you to enjoy.

  • Added new music track to the radio: "Back To 05".

  • Added new mini-game: Hampt Run.

  • Added new unlockable clothing items (unlocked via Hampt Run).

  • Fixed a range of minor graphical and gameplay glitches.

  • Rearranged the Accessories tab to reduce wasted space and to allow more room for possible future accessories.

  • Reorganised the Dresses tab to spread across 3 pages.

  • Updated the requirements to unlock certain achievements to make unlocking them less awkward.

Along with this update, we've got two more DLC packs for you to enjoy:



Thank you to everyone who's played and enjoyed our little game!

-Fedora and Jamo

