Surprise! We have one last major update to share with you all. A host of new clothing items for you to enjoy and a new mini-game to play and unlock even more goodies. This update also includes:

Added a range of new clothing items for you to enjoy.

Added new music track to the radio: "Back To 05".

Added new mini-game: Hampt Run.

Added new unlockable clothing items (unlocked via Hampt Run).

Fixed a range of minor graphical and gameplay glitches.

Rearranged the Accessories tab to reduce wasted space and to allow more room for possible future accessories.

Reorganised the Dresses tab to spread across 3 pages.

Updated the requirements to unlock certain achievements to make unlocking them less awkward.

Along with this update, we've got two more DLC packs for you to enjoy:





Thank you to everyone who's played and enjoyed our little game!-Fedora and Jamo