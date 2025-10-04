This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎉 New Features on the Continent of Forgat! 🌍

From now on, all new characters will be born in the city of Forgat.

The continent of Forgat has been enabled as a no-drop zone, including the Scramer's Lair and the Mines of Doom.

This implementation is being made to improve the gameplay experience for new players and allow them to explore the lands of Argentum with more guidance.

While characters can die, they will not lose their items when doing so!

Copper can be mined in the mines and wood in the forests, but fishing is only available at the docks south of the city.

🌱 We recommend new players begin their journey in this zone, designed to offer a more user-friendly and fun initial experience. We also welcome bug reports and suggestions for further improvements.