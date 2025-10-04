 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20255485 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 New Features on the Continent of Forgat! 🌍

From now on, all new characters will be born in the city of Forgat.

The continent of Forgat has been enabled as a no-drop zone, including the Scramer's Lair and the Mines of Doom.

This implementation is being made to improve the gameplay experience for new players and allow them to explore the lands of Argentum with more guidance.

While characters can die, they will not lose their items when doing so!

Copper can be mined in the mines and wood in the forests, but fishing is only available at the docks south of the city.

🌱 We recommend new players begin their journey in this zone, designed to offer a more user-friendly and fun initial experience. We also welcome bug reports and suggestions for further improvements.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20255485
Windows Depot 1956741
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link