4 October 2025 Build 20255478 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Buffed After Pain's damage from 1.5x to 3.0x

-Adjusted Warden Card distribution in Randomizer

-Repaired undesired behavior when sequence breaking ReCollections

-Repaired incorrect text display during ReCollection Challenges

-Added additional text glyphs

-Created an NPC for finding otherworldly foes

-Repaired oversight preventing otherworldly foes from spawning in Red Tower

-Repaired missing damage from "Kickstart" card

-Changed some mapping in Black Zone

-Escaping enemies when you've acquired all thieir cards no longer decreases your Luck

