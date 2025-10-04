-Buffed After Pain's damage from 1.5x to 3.0x
-Adjusted Warden Card distribution in Randomizer
-Repaired undesired behavior when sequence breaking ReCollections
-Repaired incorrect text display during ReCollection Challenges
-Added additional text glyphs
-Created an NPC for finding otherworldly foes
-Repaired oversight preventing otherworldly foes from spawning in Red Tower
-Repaired missing damage from "Kickstart" card
-Changed some mapping in Black Zone
-Escaping enemies when you've acquired all thieir cards no longer decreases your Luck
