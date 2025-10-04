 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255447 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Smoother Crouch Animation.
  • Engine Update – Rebuilt with the latest Unity version, which includes important security fixes and general stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2809571
