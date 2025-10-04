Bug Fixes



Fixed a critical issue that prevented players from progressing beyond Chapter One.

All saved progress will now load correctly, and choices will properly advance to later chapters.



New Feature



Added a Download Choice File option in the Options Menu.

This allows players to export their in-game choice data to their computer’s Downloads folder — a new tool to help with future bug tracking and save recovery.



Additional Notes



Minor UI and performance optimizations.



Continued work toward improving save stability across playthroughs.