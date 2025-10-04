 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255363 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:20:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Fixed a critical issue that prevented players from progressing beyond Chapter One.
All saved progress will now load correctly, and choices will properly advance to later chapters.

New Feature

Added a Download Choice File option in the Options Menu.
This allows players to export their in-game choice data to their computer’s Downloads folder — a new tool to help with future bug tracking and save recovery.

Additional Notes

Minor UI and performance optimizations.

Continued work toward improving save stability across playthroughs.

