If you have Maneuver Warfare, please download Update 1.33. This update expands the number of missions where you can play the Allied side. The additional missions let you command:
-Polish forces during the First Battle of Tomaszow Lubelski in 1939
-Dutch forces during the Battle of Grebbeberg in 1940
-British forces during the Battle of the Ypres-Comines Canal in 1940
-French forces during the Battle of Hannut in 1940
-Soviet forces during the Battle of Prokhorovka in 1943
-Anglo/Canadian forces during the attack on Verrieres Ridge in 1944
-Polish 1st Armored Division during the advance towards Falaise in 1944
-US forces during the first stage of Operation Cobra in 1944
Update notes via Steam Community
