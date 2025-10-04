If you have Maneuver Warfare, please download Update 1.33. This update expands the number of missions where you can play the Allied side. The additional missions let you command:

-Polish forces during the First Battle of Tomaszow Lubelski in 1939

-Dutch forces during the Battle of Grebbeberg in 1940

-British forces during the Battle of the Ypres-Comines Canal in 1940

-French forces during the Battle of Hannut in 1940

-Soviet forces during the Battle of Prokhorovka in 1943

-Anglo/Canadian forces during the attack on Verrieres Ridge in 1944

-Polish 1st Armored Division during the advance towards Falaise in 1944

-US forces during the first stage of Operation Cobra in 1944