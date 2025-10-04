Hello hello, this is the Egg back at you with the 10th "no more patches" patch for Keysight!

Hint system

I've backported a system from Keysight 2 that I've been working on implementing: hints. Think "loading screen hints", except they're on a bar at the bottom of the menu.





A wise man (Tantacrul, actually) once said "it doesn't matter if your software has a feature, it only matters if people can find it and use it" and that is one heck of a sticking point with Keysight 1. There are 240 hints cycling at the bottom of the screen just sort of mentioning all sorts of stuff and giving little, well, hints as to how to use Keysight. These range from incredibly basic to pretty advanced, and the current hint can be paused by hovering over it or advanced to the next hint by clicking on it.

The idea is that since I can't really fix the discoverability of features in Keysight 1 at this point, I can at least just info-dump at people and hope someone benefits from a moment of "wait that's possible?".



If you don't want an extra UI element filling up your screen with changing text, the hint bar can be disabled under System > Interface.

Render-to-video padding adjustments

A small adjustment has been made to the render-to-video "Post FX" with how padding-in and padding-out settings work. These allow you to add extra time to the beginning and end of renders, but now that can accept negative values as well to crop the beginning and ends!

This should help cut down on wasted time in a render if you have a particularly long note travel time in top-down mode, such as in vertical video content, without having to resort to video editing. This actually required a full-rewrite of the padding / fading / watermark image time calculation, and in doing so I fixed a few edge-case one-frame bugs.

The caveat here being that if you are attaching an audio file to a render, audio sync will break if you have more negative padding-in than the time taken for MIDI playback to hit the keyboard (so, in bottom-up note direction: instantly. In top-down, by your time delay value). This is because the audio file cannot be trimmed before being added into the render at the end.

Forced aspect-ratio rendering

Render-to-video would have a broken layout if you had a Core > Visual layout with "forced aspect ratio" turned on, and forced aspect ratio was actually taking effect. My bad! It's fixed now. I don't think this really affected anyone, I guess everyone is on standard 16:9 monitors, so that's a relief at least.



Anyway, happy Keysighting! <3 Back to Keysight 2 for me, I just got some really nasty input rebinding stuff set up and working nicely, so I'm feeling good.

Full changelog here.