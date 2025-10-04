Hey everyone,

We got big changes this patch! Thanks to all the feedback and community discussions, I decided to make a lot of balance changes.

Like always, please keep the feedback coming as it helps make a better game.

CHANGES

Flat stat mods such as Maximum Life, Maximum Barrier, Melee Attack, etc have been increased by more than 200%. This will affect all existing items retroactively, no need to hunt for new gear.

Can now unequip items even if your inventory is full.

Removed defense calculations from Thorns and Reflect. If it gets too spicy I'll change it back.

Added Exp Bars showing exp left for Overall Level ups

You now gain 50% more exp if an Encounter has at least 1 Elite monster, also works with bosses.

Added Unique Legendaries to Loot Filter and has its own button

Added Unique Legendary rarity as a filter in the Sell All panel.

The Black Magic ability Black Shot, now also inflicts Weak.

Several Abilities have improved animations and sound effects.

Damaging abilities now always deal a minimum of 1 damage.

Staff Ability "Moon Blade" now deals 50% of your Maximum Barrier as Magical Damage, from 25%.

Boosted the Maximum Life and Barrier of all Monsters by 20%

Lowered Red Magic Ability Foxfire's Delay to 7 seconds from 8

FIXES

Fixed the Confident status effect not being functional

Fixed First Aid Training not taking effect if you have Camera Bobbing turned off.

Fixed Doom status effect not working properly

Fixed instances of overlapping sound effects

Fixed being able to start your first dungeon dive before the tutorial pops up, softlocking the game.

MORE TO COME

A non-steam version and an Android version can be downloaded on itch.io: https://renoki.itch.io/dragaea-idle

Be sure to wishlist the main game and share the game with your friends, every little bit helps us make a better game!

Until next time!