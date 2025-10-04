 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20255230
Hey everyone,

We got big changes this patch! Thanks to all the feedback and community discussions, I decided to make a lot of balance changes.

Like always, please keep the feedback coming as it helps make a better game. Be sure to share any bugs you encounter on the Steam forums, below, or in the discord!

CHANGES

  • Flat stat mods such as Maximum Life, Maximum Barrier, Melee Attack, etc have been increased by more than 200%. This will affect all existing items retroactively, no need to hunt for new gear.

  • Can now unequip items even if your inventory is full.

  • Removed defense calculations from Thorns and Reflect. If it gets too spicy I'll change it back.

  • Added Exp Bars showing exp left for Overall Level ups

  • You now gain 50% more exp if an Encounter has at least 1 Elite monster, also works with bosses.

  • Added Unique Legendaries to Loot Filter and has its own button

  • Added Unique Legendary rarity as a filter in the Sell All panel.

  • The Black Magic ability Black Shot, now also inflicts Weak.

  • Several Abilities have improved animations and sound effects.

  • Damaging abilities now always deal a minimum of 1 damage.

  • Staff Ability "Moon Blade" now deals 50% of your Maximum Barrier as Magical Damage, from 25%.

  • Boosted the Maximum Life and Barrier of all Monsters by 20%

  • Lowered Red Magic Ability Foxfire's Delay to 7 seconds from 8

FIXES

  • Fixed the Confident status effect not being functional

  • Fixed First Aid Training not taking effect if you have Camera Bobbing turned off.

  • Fixed Doom status effect not working properly

  • Fixed instances of overlapping sound effects

  • Fixed being able to start your first dungeon dive before the tutorial pops up, softlocking the game.

MORE TO COME

A non-steam version and an Android version can be downloaded on itch.io: https://renoki.itch.io/dragaea-idle

Be sure to wishlist the main game and share the game with your friends, every little bit helps us make a better game!

Until next time!

