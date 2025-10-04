Codename: “Hidden Signs”

Focus: Ambiguous Infection Detection, Trader Integration, and Gameplay Expansion



Infection Detection System Overhaul

Goal: Make identifying infected NPCs more challenging, realistic, and observation-based.



Changes & Additions:

Ambiguous Infection Behavior

Infection is now fixed at spawn but hard to detect through subtle cues.

Removed obvious “infected vs healthy” visual dichotomy.

Added overlapping temperature ranges for infected and healthy NPCs.

Shared & Deceptive Symptoms

Both infected and healthy NPCs can now share symptoms (e.g., cough, fatigue, sweating).

Some “infection” symptoms can appear in healthy individuals (false positives).

Mild “fake” symptoms occasionally added to healthy NPCs to increase uncertainty.

Symptom Severity & Frequency



Each symptom now includes:

baseChance – how likely it is to appear.

frequencyRange – how often the symptom triggers.

severityRange – how strong or noticeable the symptom is.

Frequency and severity are randomized per NPC for variety.



Subtle Visual Cues

Infection materials and eye changes now apply randomly (~50% chance).

Added support for minor appearance differences like pale or tired looks.

Removed guaranteed texture swaps — visual clues are no longer reliable indicators.



Temperature Overlap

Normal NPC temperature: 36.1–37.8°C

Infected NPC temperature: 37.5–40°C

Overlapping zone (~37.5–38°C) creates deliberate ambiguity.



(Note: these systems are modular and can be expanded in future updates.)



Trader & Economy Expansion

Purpose: Give money and detection performance a tangible impact on gameplay.

Correct diagnosis = earn money.

Incorrect decisions = lose money.

Trader Reputation System

Repeated mistakes reduce trader trust.

Consistent accuracy unlocks better tools and discounts.



New Item Categories



Detection Tools

Thermometer: Measure temperature (still ambiguous).

Stethoscope: Helps identify lung-related symptoms.

UV Lamp: Rare chance to show hidden infection markings.



Medical Supplies (This will be added in part2)

Painkillers: Temporarily reduce symptom activity (may mask infection).

Antibiotics: Delay infection symptoms but can confuse the player.

Test Kits: One-time use; provides 70–90% accurate infection result.





Core Gameplay Loop



Observe NPCs → Watch, listen, check temperature, and decide.

Make the Call → Accept or reject based on observation.

Gain or Lose Resources → Money, trust, and survival chances shift.

Visit Trader → Purchase detection tools, medical supplies, or survival gear.

Repeat → New NPCs, evolving challenges, and increased stakes.



Overall Outcome

This update transforms the infection system from a simple binary mechanic into a layered observation challenge.

Players must rely on:

Careful attention

Context awareness

Behavioral reading

Smart spending and tool management.