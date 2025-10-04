v0.3.1 Release notes

Extended layouts for gamepads: now Nintendo and Playstation gamepads layouts are supported. It should be automatically detected, but you can override it in the game options if you needed to.

New controls for SFX and Music volume in the options menu.

Some adjustments has been done to some enemies in single player.

Balance adjustments have been done to some defense effects.

Some text box colors have been simplified to improve readability.

Fixed a bug where some shield restrictions were not being applied correctly.