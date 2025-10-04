 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20255199 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.3.1 Release notes

  • Extended layouts for gamepads: now Nintendo and Playstation gamepads layouts are supported. It should be automatically detected, but you can override it in the game options if you needed to.

  • New controls for SFX and Music volume in the options menu.

  • Some adjustments has been done to some enemies in single player.

  • Balance adjustments have been done to some defense effects.

  • Some text box colors have been simplified to improve readability.

  • Fixed a bug where some shield restrictions were not being applied correctly.

  • Some minor text adjustments have been done to game translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3847961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link