Checking in with a small update for Diceball that addresses some in-game pricing adjustments for purchasable cards and updates Diceball's Unity version to account for the recent Unity security vulnerability. Per Unity:

"A critical security vulnerability has been identified affecting games and applications built with Unity 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, and macOS. This vulnerability may allow malicious actors with local access to execute arbitrary code within your application’s context, potentially leading to data exposure or privilege escalation."

You can read more about this security issue on Unity's website at the link here, but rest assured Diceball has been updated properly to ensure there are no security vulnerability issues with your version of the game. Please reach out if you encounter any persistent bugs or issues. The full change log can be found below:

Diceball Update 1.1.3 Patch Notes

- Adjusted prices of over 30 cards to work more in-tandem with recent balancing changes made in Diceball 1.1

- Fixed Cycle City Sluggers' starter card, Leaned In, which was granting players an extra five walks in Game 2.

- Updated Unity's version to accommodate recent security vulnerability issue.

Many thanks to all of our users checking out Diceball during the current sale and we'll talk to you all very soon.

