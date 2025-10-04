Some more fixes and improvements!

Fixed a typo in Chapter 3-1's ending cutscene.

Fixed issue where Tomoe, Samira and Laetitia's support lists and learned skills list didn't get updated in Patch 2.1. (I forgot they were technically NPC recruits as they appear as NPCs and join at the start of turn 1)

Fixed erratic Thief smoke bomb behavior in Chapter 14.

Fixed issue where Sparkle tiles would disappear when defeating some enemies in Chapter 18.

Fixed issue in Chapter 22 where some tiles near fenced areas would be flagged as Empty.

Fixed Post-Game Map 2's Defeat Condition display.

Fixed issue where some weapons didn't properly deal effective damage against Wet foes.

Fixed issue where the Familiar's growths wouldn't be 0 or 100% on those modes until you would recruit the next character.

Fixed issue where Glimmerstalk's battle animations would freeze when attacking with a Light tome.