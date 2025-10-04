-Added FPS Limit setting
-You can now copy and paste codes in the Sync Save popup
-Improved tutorial to prevent soft locking
-Disabled shader caching temporarily to fix crash on some devices
1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update