 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20255102 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone!

I have received a notification from Unity, the game engine used in this game. There is a security vulnerability in the engine that may affect players' personal information and system security. All games using Unity are required to update their Unity version.

So, I have updated it.

Since this update is relatively urgent, I have only conducted simple tests on the updated game.

If you encounter any issues while playing the new version, please leave a message to inform me.

Thank you all!

Finally, here are relevant materials for those interested:

Unity Statement about this issue:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Relevant Announcement from Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/group/4145017/view/524229329545071274

Changed files in this update

Windows LoveChoice_windows Depot 939401
  • Loading history…
macOS LoveChoice_Mac Depot 939402
  • Loading history…
Linux LoveChoice_Linux Depot 939403
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link