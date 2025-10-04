Hi, everyone!
I have received a notification from Unity, the game engine used in this game. There is a security vulnerability in the engine that may affect players' personal information and system security. All games using Unity are required to update their Unity version.
So, I have updated it.
Since this update is relatively urgent, I have only conducted simple tests on the updated game.
If you encounter any issues while playing the new version, please leave a message to inform me.
Thank you all!
Finally, here are relevant materials for those interested:
Unity Statement about this issue:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Relevant Announcement from Steam:
Changed files in this update