Hi, everyone!

I have received a notification from Unity, the game engine used in this game. There is a security vulnerability in the engine that may affect players' personal information and system security. All games using Unity are required to update their Unity version.

So, I have updated it.

Since this update is relatively urgent, I have only conducted simple tests on the updated game.

If you encounter any issues while playing the new version, please leave a message to inform me.

Thank you all!

Finally, here are relevant materials for those interested:

Unity Statement about this issue:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Relevant Announcement from Steam: