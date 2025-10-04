GAMERS, VERY SMALL UPDATE, but I think it makes a huge difference in the way Act 3 feels to play.
WHATS NEW:
Updated level design for one of the very last levels in the game
Added a new sound effect when leveling up that greatly enhances that dopamine hit when it lands
Made the UI flash for way longer when a level-up happens
Behind the scenes, experimenting with adding another level to Act 1 that uses the grapple hook in smaller, more contained and traditional Act 1 level design. Just as a cute swan song to the game, returning to where some of the best mechanics all started. Won't be added for a while but something to look forward to, probably 5-10 mins of gameplay additions soon.
SONG OF THE UPDATE:
