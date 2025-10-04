Ok, so the old government cash/government debt system was pretty unstable in longer playthroughs, more often than not leading to situations where there was hyper inflation from the government having to repeatedly print money to repay bond debt.

Although that is cool and possibly realistic (although I doubt that'd happen in real life as the government could do many things to avoid that scenario, but still possible.) It leads to really unstable and unfun game states, where government bonds become the only viable source of growth as the government is forced to increase bond prices for people to still buy it, making stocks completely worthless.

There was also common scenarios where the opposite would happen where the government would completely eliminate debt completely, and since they don't have to pay for debt interest, they usually stay there, which is less destructive to the balance of the game but is still heavily unrealistic, especially since the game is supposed to be simulating the U.S lol.

So, I've decided to replace the system with a tier system, where based on the current per second deficit/surplus it'll creep towards the next tier, and each tier affects things differently like base target bond rates, congressional approval, (which changes how much they get cycled out each election) tax rates and government spending. This system should be much more stable, although less realistic. Admittedly when I first made started making this game realism was a big priority for my game design, but as time goes on I've realized that isn't as fun, logisitically plausible development wise and even that interesting.

Anyways, now that the game is more or less stable, I am probably going to focus more on my next project I've been making. Although I will of course still try to fix any significant bugs, and still have some more updates planned. I am also a college student, so that takes up a lot of my time.