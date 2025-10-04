Fixing some of the more common/critical bugs that have been reported so far:
- Inferno mode final boss not spawning is now fixed
- Rubies can now be crafted into crushed rubies, allowing for potions to be crafted
- Crafting amulets now gives the actual item
- Act 2 Flamemaiden boss now only awards steam achievement after she is killed
- Certain shrines would cause dash cooldowns to "lock" which prevented dashing afterwards, this is now fixed
- Auto-attacking no longer gets randomly paused/stops working
- I am Experimenting with a fix for the forge not being able to be exited after crafting/salvaging, if this issue persists after you update please let me know
- Some other smaller issues
Post-Launch Hotfix #01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3062831
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3062832
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update