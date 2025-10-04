Fixing some of the more common/critical bugs that have been reported so far:

- Inferno mode final boss not spawning is now fixed

- Rubies can now be crafted into crushed rubies, allowing for potions to be crafted

- Crafting amulets now gives the actual item

- Act 2 Flamemaiden boss now only awards steam achievement after she is killed

- Certain shrines would cause dash cooldowns to "lock" which prevented dashing afterwards, this is now fixed

- Auto-attacking no longer gets randomly paused/stops working

- I am Experimenting with a fix for the forge not being able to be exited after crafting/salvaging, if this issue persists after you update please let me know

- Some other smaller issues