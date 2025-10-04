 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254992
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixing some of the more common/critical bugs that have been reported so far:
- Inferno mode final boss not spawning is now fixed
- Rubies can now be crafted into crushed rubies, allowing for potions to be crafted
- Crafting amulets now gives the actual item
- Act 2 Flamemaiden boss now only awards steam achievement after she is killed
- Certain shrines would cause dash cooldowns to "lock" which prevented dashing afterwards, this is now fixed
- Auto-attacking no longer gets randomly paused/stops working
- I am Experimenting with a fix for the forge not being able to be exited after crafting/salvaging, if this issue persists after you update please let me know
- Some other smaller issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3062831
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3062832
  • Loading history…
