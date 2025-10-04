Update EA v1.1.10
10.4.2025
By Operation Games
What's New?
New 3 house POI
New Smoke Grenade
New RPG weapon
New RPG rocket ammo
Bug fixes:
Lighting bug fix
Changed files in this update