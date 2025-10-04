 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254983 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update EA v1.1.10

10.4.2025

By Operation Games

What's New?

  • New 3 house POI

  • New Smoke Grenade

  • New RPG weapon

  • New RPG rocket ammo

Bug fixes:

  • Lighting bug fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3700411
