Stellar Shapers is evolving, and this update is a milestone.

The Captain's Galore arrives with a full focus on making the first hours smoother, more rewarding, and more fun than ever, without losing the depth you already know, while making everything easier to understand.

If you’ve been thinking about embarking on this cosmic journey, now is the perfect time.

What’s new?

Enhanced Progression: The beginning of your journey has been completely reimagined, now more accessible, with a gentler, more intuitive, and more rewarding learning curve. Mechanics are unlocked gradually, and you’ll earn more rewards with each run.

Account Level : Player progression now includes an account level system that grows as you play, unlocking even more rewards throughout your journey.

More Power From the Start: New modules are unlocked throughout the early progression, opening up more build possibilities in your very first runs.

New Chips: Combine and create new synergies with 10 brand-new passive abilities to shape your playstyle.

Faster Decisions, More Dynamic Combat: The number of choices between waves and treasures has been reduced, making the pace more intense and decisions more strategic. But fear not, twice as many treasures are now waiting for you in the vastness of space.

Balanced Bosses: We’ve loosened a few bolts, less HP, less attack power early on, and no more passive regeneration. Battles are now fairer and more exciting, and bosses will enter a frenzy if the fight drags on too long.

Balanced Enemies: Say goodbye to early-wave frustration, they now use lower-rarity modules and chips, and no more disproportionate tanks right from the start.

Smarter Combat: Healing abilities now correctly prioritize the most wounded targets.

Discord Rich Presence: Show the universe how far your ship has come.

Fixes: Minor text adjustments and bug fixes have also been applied.

The future is bright

This is just the first star, many more are on the way. Upcoming updates will bring:

Chips & Research: Gameplay impact like a comet strike.

Modules & Chips: Constantly adding new ones.

Rewards: Exclusive reward systems to make every run even more satisfying.

Languages: Support for more languages, reaching players all around the world.

We’re listening!

Every change in this update was born from community feedback. Stellar Shapers continues to grow, and we want to build this galaxy together with you.

Autumn Sale: 25% OFF until October 6!

There’s never been a better time to launch into this space adventure.

Assemble your ship. Choose your path. Shape the stars!

