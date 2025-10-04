 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254897 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity engine has published that a severe exploitation was possible with previous version of the engine. The game is now safe to use relative to this CVE.
For more info : https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Good day !
Narom

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1898561
