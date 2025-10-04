Unity engine has published that a severe exploitation was possible with previous version of the engine. The game is now safe to use relative to this CVE.
For more info : https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Pillars of Light - Security Update
Windows Depot 1898561
