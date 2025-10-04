Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.4:

Major rework of the character customization system! Much more flexibility/control over the design of your cat. You can even make a ZOMBIE cat for halloween!

Added fan translations for German (A huge thank you to Frani and NeonColoured!)

Improved the UI for quest completion announcements

Fixed an issue where the quests window would sometimes show a scroll bar when it wasn't needed

Fixed an issue where puddles and stun mushrooms would sometimes not appear correctly for some players

Note: the paws could use a little more work but I wanted to get this patch out earlier as it addressed some game breaking stuff for some players.



