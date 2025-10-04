 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254809
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.4:

  • Major rework of the character customization system! Much more flexibility/control over the design of your cat. You can even make a ZOMBIE cat for halloween!

  • Added fan translations for German (A huge thank you to Frani and NeonColoured!)

  • Improved the UI for quest completion announcements

  • Fixed an issue where the quests window would sometimes show a scroll bar when it wasn't needed

  • Fixed an issue where puddles and stun mushrooms would sometimes not appear correctly for some players

Note: the paws could use a little more work but I wanted to get this patch out earlier as it addressed some game breaking stuff for some players.

