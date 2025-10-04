 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254767
- various conditional spawners have been added to the dungeon tileset
- moved towards a general pooling system for certain spawning elements to optimize memory and improve performance
- oil spills have been added to the dungeon tile, using any form of fire projectiles will light these on fire so be careful

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1989231
