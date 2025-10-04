 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20254763 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Finished Spitter Boss implementation
  • Fixed bug with shotgun pellets not having spread
  • Shop and building menu are no longer accessible during wave
  • Added countdown timer during lobby phase
  • Sprinting will now consume stamina, which will slowly regenerate when not sprinting

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3457671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link