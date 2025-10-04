- Finished Spitter Boss implementation
- Fixed bug with shotgun pellets not having spread
- Shop and building menu are no longer accessible during wave
- Added countdown timer during lobby phase
- Sprinting will now consume stamina, which will slowly regenerate when not sprinting
Update notes 04 October 2025
