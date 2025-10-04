 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254762 Edited 4 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Rebuilt with with a patched Unity version due to a security vulnerability with all versions of Unity.
More information available here: Unity Security Update.

Improved first person camera bobbing effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944361
