4 October 2025 Build 20254757 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix text on Quit to Desktop dialogs
Fix double menu click sound in main menu
Redo double jump challenge room Spider Nest
Allow ground dashing
Get rid of small window on initial start
Set the initial window clear color
Fix weird momentum issues when not pressing direction. Especially after dash
Make the air progress bar also vector art
Faster ladders

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4012461
