MateEngine 2.1.2

Avatar Settings Soft Reset

The first time you start version 2.1.2, your last used avatar may not load automatically. This is because the system for saving and loading avatar settings has been updated. Simply select your favorite avatar again after updating, and everything will return to normal.

Multi Avatar Support

You can now have up to three avatars active on your desktop at the same time.

To add another avatar, open the Settings Menu and click the Head Icon next to the "MateEngine" title between the "Bug" and "X" icons. Two buttons will appear in the lower left corner of the menu labeled "Open Avatar 1" and "Open Avatar 2".

Each button opens a new MateEngine instance with its own model and independent settings. For example, if you assign "Ayrina" to Avatar 1, it will always load that model with its saved configuration.

Note: This feature is still a work in progress. The AI Chat function works across all instances but shares the same chat content. It is recommended to use AI Chat only in the main instance.

Mouth Movement

Avatars now move their mouths when speaking during Event Based Messages, making them appear more natural.