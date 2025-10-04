This update introduces a new game mode:

PICKLE !!!!! is a 3-8 player online minigame,

available to play from custom lobbies

Pickle Rules:

- 2 of the players are fielders, the rest are baserunners

- players switch fielder/baserunner after outs

- score points as a baserunner by reaching a new base

- score points as fielders by getting a runner out





==========================================================

==========================================================



OTHER STUFF IN THIS RELEASE

- better visual UI to see which is YOUR character vs your teammates/opponents





COMING NEXT

- new fields!

