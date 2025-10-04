PICKLE !!!!!
is a 3-8 player online minigame,
available to play from custom lobbies
Pickle Rules:
- 2 of the players are fielders, the rest are baserunners
- players switch fielder/baserunner after outs
- score points as a baserunner by reaching a new base
- score points as fielders by getting a runner out
==========================================================
==========================================================
OTHER STUFF IN THIS RELEASE
- better visual UI to see which is YOUR character vs your teammates/opponents
COMING NEXT
- new fields!
Changed files in this update