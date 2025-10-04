 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254665 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces a new game mode:

PICKLE !!!!!

is a 3-8 player online minigame,
available to play from custom lobbies


Pickle Rules:
- 2 of the players are fielders, the rest are baserunners
- players switch fielder/baserunner after outs
- score points as a baserunner by reaching a new base
- score points as fielders by getting a runner out


==========================================================
==========================================================

OTHER STUFF IN THIS RELEASE
- better visual UI to see which is YOUR character vs your teammates/opponents


COMING NEXT
- new fields!

