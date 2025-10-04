 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254645
Laser firing foes now cannot shoot at you(the player/Gemma) from offscreen, they have to be on screen in order to fire. Nearly all print() calls in all code files have been commented out, less overhead. Unity security fix on this build also. Some small edits that do not YET show up in game...big changes incoming still!

