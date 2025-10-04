Earlier today, Unity (the game engine BM runs on) issued a high-severity security advisory, requesting developers to apply a new security patch. This update applies that patch.
For more information, please refer to Unity's announcement:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Chapter 2 and New updates are still in development. If you have any issues with this patch please reach out on the community hub or at this email address. SkydavisGames@gmail.com
Security Hotfix
