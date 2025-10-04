Full changelog for version 0.9.15

ADDED: new animal types squirrel, fox, lynx, mallard, and grouse. Also new fish; pike and zander.



IMPROVED: The seasonal routine now simulates fishing and hunting with greater detail. Active hunting takes into account the availability of bows and arrows, and occasionally a missed arrow will be lost. The size of animal populations now properly affects how likely it is to spot this or that type of animal, and all active hunting affects the population size.



ADDED: There now is basics of wild animal seasonal behavior patterns. For example mallards are migratory, so they are completely absent in winter. In summer they scatter around on wide area. In late autumn they gather to form a sord, so a lucky hunter can catch many of them at one spot.



ADDED: There is now a details view for every activity of the seasonal routine. In the routine management dialog click the seasonal routine to see a summary, then click any of the item rows to see details. For example, clicking 'active hunting' row will show the types and numbers of animals caught, also telling if any arrows got lost.



IMPROVED: The interactive hunting story now includes notifications about fatigue and possible ailments of the hunter(s).



IMPROVED: The engine parsing textual elements now does better at handling English grammar. For example, it chooses different words when referring to one or many people; 'he is' or 'they are' This logic is designed to be moddable, so when translations are added new grammar rules can be defined in text files without modifying the game source code..



IMPROVED: Pelts and furs now have four grades. In the summer animals yield inferior pelts, they are mostly good for making leather. In winter when animals have thick warm fur they yield ordinary, fine or excellent pelts. Ordinary pelts are called simply pelts, and they make utility furs, good for making clothing and other everyday items, but they don't have particularly high barter value. Fine pelts make furs which are the all-around basic barter item. Excellent pelts make luxury furs with very high barter value. The grade depends on the type of animal - for example hare fur is nothing exceptional, but lynx fur has interesting color patterns, making it more valuable at the market..



ADDED: When tanning pelts to get furs there now are separate sliders for each pelt quality grade, and you can choose to process multiple grades at one go.



ADDED: New item category VALUABLES. The items in this category are pearls, furs and luxury furs



ADDED: Game difficulty can now be adjusted mid-game using a slider in the SETTINGS dialog.



ADDED: When planning task MARKET there now is an option to choose which animals (if any) to take to the market.



ADDED: There now are lighter and darker variation of the lake tile, to indicate shallow and deep water.



CHANGED: When looking at traps it showed the average daily yield, calculated for past 30 days. That is now changed to displaying the total catch for past 7 days.



FIXED: The gained, consumed and wasted items per week report got messed up when loading a saved game. This is now fixed.



FIXED: Generating geography metadata sometimes got water depth and other values wrong. These are now fixed - unfortunately the fix doesn't affect existing maps, so it is recommended to start a new game to get a freshly generated map.



FIXED: At least on Mac there was a crash on 3D map when enabling the helper grid. This is now fixed.



FIXED: After returning home from the market your domestic animals could just disappear for no reason, sometimes also leading to the game crashing. These are now fixed.



FIXED: There were various vague problems after a hunting trip. Traps stopping to catch anything and such. These are now fixed.



