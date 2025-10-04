Hi everyone!

This week’s update is a little different - instead of lots of changes and bug fixes, we have something big to share:

The game now runs on a brand-new engine - Unity 6! 🚀

What’s Cool About Unity 6?

It makes the game run better (yep, it’s faster already, even without extra performance tweaks!).

It makes the game ready for consoles port.

It opens the door for awesome things we can build later.

Modding Tools News

Don’t worry, mods still work just fine - nothing changed!

We’ll upgrade the modding tools to Unity 6 soon, but for now, you can keep making mods the same way as before.

What’s Next?

Next week, we’ll go back to our usual updates with bug fixes and improvements.

For now, we’re keeping things simple to make sure Unity 6 works smoothly.

🐞 Found a Bug?

If something feels weird or broken, let us know!

Thanks! ❤️