Hi folks! This is just a minor security update which fixes a recently discovered security vulnerability in the Unity engine. The security vulnerability affects all Unity games released after 2017/2018.
In case of Rising World, the overall risk was very low, but we're releasing this update as a precaution.
We're still working on the actual content update, which should be ready very soon. It will introduce Points-of-Interest and many more features, so stay tuned :)
Minor Security Update
