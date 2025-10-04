 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254513 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks! This is just a minor security update which fixes a recently discovered security vulnerability in the Unity engine. The security vulnerability affects all Unity games released after 2017/2018.
In case of Rising World, the overall risk was very low, but we're releasing this update as a precaution.

We're still working on the actual content update, which should be ready very soon. It will introduce Points-of-Interest and many more features, so stay tuned :)

Changed files in this update

Windows StandaloneWin Depot 324087
macOS StandaloneOSX Depot 324089
